The question was on everyone’s lips in Congress on 27 April 2021: in order to weaken President Trump and maintain good relations with Iran, did John Kerry reveal military secrets to the Iranians?

An audio recording of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, picked up by The New York Times, suggests that former Secretary of State John Kerry allegedly disclosed to the Iranian official classified information about Israel’s actions in Syria against the Shiite militias.

While the authenticity of this recording is not in doubt, its interpretation hinges on the verification of the exact dates when the meetings between the two men took place during the Trump presidency.

Several lawmakers have called for Kerry’s top secret clearance to access classified documents to be withdrawn. Meanwhile, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) asked President Biden in writing to dismiss his special envoy for climate.