According to the Audit Office of the Replublic of Cyprus, Health European Commissioner Stélla Kyriakídou, is unable to justify various payments made into a bank account held by her husband, Kyriakos Kyriakídou, on behalf of the Maralo Ltd company.

In her declaration of financial interests, Mrs. Kyriakídou had failed to declare that her husband is the CEO of Maralo Limited.

According to the Court, which has scrutinized the banking transactions of the Kyriakídou family under the “Politically Exposed Persons” (PEP) regulations, the unjustifiable sum would amount to 4 million euros.

European Commissioner Kyriakídou played a central role in the negotiations for the purchase of anti-Covid vaccines. The heads of state and government of the European Council had in fact given her instructions to make a group purchase of vaccines for their respective states, although this modality is not provided for by the Treaties.

While no one has contested the sums involved, Commissioner Kyriakídou has concealed several contractual clauses that she deems to be confidential. Strangely, British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, had not submitted to a delivery schedule.

According to Hungarian journalist Miklós Ómolnár (V4NA), Ms Kyriakídou was already at the center of a large corruption scandal in Cyprus during the nationalization of all cancer treatment centers.

German MEP Sven Giegold (Alliance 90 / Les Verts) has demanded an explanation from the European Commission.