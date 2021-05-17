On 17 May 2021 at around 1 a.m, the IDF launched heavy strikes against the Gaza Strip. Within 15 minutes, it succeeded in destroying Hamas’s main missile launch ramps. The latter stopped firing on Israel.

Over the past two decades, Iran has developed a system of long underground missile ramps that are extremely difficult to reach. This type of construction has become widespread in the Middle East, especially in Lebanon and Gaza.

It is not known so far whether the IDF used a new weapon or a new technique to reach their objective. However, what is certain is that such ramps are no longer protected. This military advance calls into question the balance of power across the region.