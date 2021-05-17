On Friday evening, 14 May, a Molotov cocktail was thrown into an Arab house in Jaffa, leaving in particular a child severely burned. The event, which is part of the anti-Arab “pogroms” denounced by President Rivlin, sparked a response of around 100 anti-Jewish protests and abuses in the city, which in turn escalated into anti-Muslim attacks. There is a climate of civil war in Jaffa.

However, according to the Waffa website, on Sunday 16 May, the Israeli police managed to identify the attackers, not as Jews but as Arabs. It was unable to apprehend them, but is actively searching for them.The police alluded to terrorists who had entered the wrong house. However, intelligence is exploring the trail of a false flag operation sponsored by a foreign power to trigger a civil war in Israel.