Florida Republican Governor Ron De Santis has long refused to impose sanitary measures against Covid-19. In the face of criticism, he eventually gave in. However, in September 2020, he apologized to his fellow citizens for allowing himself to be influenced and lifted all the measures he had imposed.

He was emulated Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Ultimately, 22 states lifted anti-Covid measures.

Most of those 22 states also voted legislation that penalizes federal administrations and public companies that practice discrimination based on federal health provisions.

Seven months down the line, statistics show that public health is in better shape in those same states compared to those that have continued to impose curfews, social distancing and mask-wearing. The same has been witnessed in Europe, with Sweden’s refusal to impose anti-Covid measures.

This result can only surprise people with no historical knowledge. Viral epidemics, unlike bacterial ones, die out by themselves within three years, regardless of the action taken against them. With or without protection, they cannot be controlled. It is therefore necessary for efforts to concentrate on health care and the fight against opportunistic bacterial diseases.

But the result raises a domestic policy problem. Indeed, virtually all the states that have countered freedom-restricting measures are ruled by Republicans. While, faithful to President Biden’s federal regulations, nearly all Democratic-ruled states persist in restricting freedoms.