Clashes between protesters and Israeli police flared up in Jerusalem in mid-April 2021 over the eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Hamas’s missile fire against Israel and the Netanyahu government’s response did not occur until May 10.

The Biden administration told Congress that it will deliver $ 735 million worth of high-precision bombs to Israel ... on May 5, five days before the war.

In addition to the homes of Hamas dignitaries and smuggling tunnels, the IDF has systematically destroyed desalination factories and power plants in Gaza.

The United States obstructed any intervention by the Security Council. They only imposed a ceasefire after Israel’s stockpile of ammunition was depleted. It will soon be replenished by the delivery expected from the Biden Administration.