The Constitutional Council of Guardians invalidated nearly 600 candidatures for the presidential election of the Islamic Republic of Iran to be held on 18 June 2021 - among them, those of two former allies who have become adversaries, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and Ali Laridjani.

It endorsed:

Amirhossein Ghazizadeh-Hachémi,

Abdolnasser Hemmati, governor of the central bank,

Saïd Jalili, former secretary general of the Supreme National Security Council,

Mohsen Mehralizadeh, former vice-president,

General Mohsen Rézaï, former commander-in-chief of the Revolutionary Guards,

Ebrahim Raïssi, Head of the Judicial Authority,

Aliréza Zakani, deputy.

Everything seems to have been done to favor Ebrahim Raïssi, who leads in a Fars agency poll by 72.5%. He was indicated as the possible successor of Guide Ali Khamenei, to whom he is very close.