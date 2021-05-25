The Constitutional Council of Guardians invalidated nearly 600 candidatures for the presidential election of the Islamic Republic of Iran to be held on 18 June 2021 - among them, those of two former allies who have become adversaries, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and Ali Laridjani.
It endorsed:
Amirhossein Ghazizadeh-Hachémi,
Abdolnasser Hemmati, governor of the central bank,
Saïd Jalili, former secretary general of the Supreme National Security Council,
Mohsen Mehralizadeh, former vice-president,
General Mohsen Rézaï, former commander-in-chief of the Revolutionary Guards,
Ebrahim Raïssi, Head of the Judicial Authority,
Aliréza Zakani, deputy.
Everything seems to have been done to favor Ebrahim Raïssi, who leads in a Fars agency poll by 72.5%. He was indicated as the possible successor of Guide Ali Khamenei, to whom he is very close.