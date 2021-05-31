The book Red, White, and Black: Rescuing American History from Revisionists and Race Hustlers [1], released on 18 May, is making a sensation in the United States.

It is a critique, by some two dozen eminent black scholars, of the New York Times’ account of American history (Project 1619), which the Democratic Party.has unequivocally espoused.

According to these academics, it is absurd to denounce “systemic racism” in the United States, when its entire history is defined by a continuous process of integration. On the contrary, it is the pseudo-anti-racists, including President Biden, who uphold racism by falsifying history.