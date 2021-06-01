At least 50,000 people gathered in front of Parliament in London, on 29 May 2021, to demonstrate against the sanitary passport, introduced during the Covid-19 epidemic.

The participants reject this restriction of their individual freedoms under the guise of public health, emphasizing that Freedom is a value, while human health is merely an asset.

The British media have generally reported on this event, if only to ridicule the protesters. On the other hand, their European counterparts have opted to ignore it completely.