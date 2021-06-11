During a televised speech on 8 June 2021, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah cautioned Lebanese politicians.

After denouncing the shortage of medicines - arranged by the distributors, according to him - the problems hampering fuel, electricity and, now, food supplies, he exhorted everyone to own up to their responsibilities.

He pointed out that Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri’s responsibility was to form a government, to undercut the Christian parties which are pushing him to step down. He also stressed that early parliamentary elections would not improve anything and would only hold up the response to the crisis.

Finally, he said that if the political authorities were no longer capable of meeting the daily needs of the Lebanese people, Hezbollah would step up to the plate and negotiate food and fuel supplies with Iran.

Hassan Nasrallah is not an elected leader of the people, but the people hungry.