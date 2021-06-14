The United States and Russia have come to an agreement on Israel ahead of the Geneva summit, Yalta II.

Russia had lobbied Moldovan-born Avigdor Liberman for two years to unseat revisionist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But he continued to be backed up by the United States.

Netanyahu is the son of the private secretary of Vladimir Jabotinsky, founder of the Revisionist Party, ancestor of the Likud. According to his doctrine, Palestine is "a land without a people, for a people without a land". The native populations are therefore of negligible value as were the Indians in the United States.

However, in recent years, Netanyahu has played a skillful game between Washington and Moscow, going to Russia more often than to the United States. In the end, he made himself unbearable to both sides. Ultimately, the Biden administration seized on Israel’s fourth general election in two years to get rid of its old ally. All he had to do was encourage an opposition alliance he had opposed for two years.

A government was sworn in by the Knesset on 13 June centered around the new Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, and Yaïr Lapid on a nationalist platform.