Photo: Training Al-Qaeda fighters to handle Pentagon-supplied weapons.

The Pentagon has ordered $ 2.8 billion worth of weapons for its allies around the world. They mainly consist of military goods under Soviet or Russian license, enabling their delivery to fly under the radar.

Half of these weapons are destined to stoke up the war against Syria.

Perusing the US Federal Procurement Data System, Bulgarian journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva detected eight contracts for a total of $ 200 million earmarked for al-Qaeda in Syria (Hayat Tahrir al-Sham – Levant Liberation Organization).

The contracting companies are TLG Worldwide, LLC, Multinational Defense Services LLC, Greystone CS3 LLC, Global Ordnance LLC, UDC USA, Inc., Culmen International, LLC, Blane International Group, Inc., Sierra Four Industries Corp.

The contracts were signed between March and December 2020 for a period of five years.