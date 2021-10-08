The South China Morning Post revealed that high-level contacts between Washington and Beijing have taken place in Switzerland [1].

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Yang Jiechi, former Chinese Ambassador to the US and currenty the Communist Party’s chief diplomat.

The two discussed how to improve relations between the two countries.

The meeting comes one day after the announcement of Washington’s trade policy vis-à-vis China by Katherine Tai (photo) at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

President Biden’s trade envoy stressed that everything remained to be negotiated. The US tariff hikes have not made Beijing bend.

After six hours of talks in Switzerland, the tone between the two great powers has softened, but no concrete progress has been recorded.