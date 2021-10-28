Speculator and self-proclaimed philanthropist George Soros and friend Reid Hoffman (LinkedIn) have just launched the firm Good Information Inc. The two multi-billionaires intend to invest in the media with a view to countering “fake news”.

George Soros has already created Project Syndicate, a website which selects and translates open forums into thirteen languages for publication in print media outlets. Over a span of twenty years or so, this company has succeeded in gaining a stong foothold in almost all major Western dailies and in drawing Western journalists into a conformist mindset.