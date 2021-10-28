US intellectual Noam Chomsky has spoken out in favor of isolating people who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19. "How can we get food to them", he was asked. His response was "Well, that’s actually their problem."

Noam Chomsky is a linguist, engaged in research exclusively for the Pentagon. He became known for his books denouncing entire chapters of US foreign policy.

During a meeting with him, we were struck by his diehard stance in favor of the United States and Israel. We published a three-part study on his genuine political commitment [1].