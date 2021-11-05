The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, released her report on the conflict in Tigray (Ethiopia) on 3 November 2021. While determining that numerous crimes were committed, the HCHR exonerates the government from any genocidal intent or using hunger as a weapon.

The Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, is a devout Pentecostal with a military background and an Omoro (the main ethnic group in the country for a long time discriminated against). He received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for his efforts to promote peace between Ethiopia and Eritrea. In contrast, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is a biologist and a member of the Tigrayan ethnic group, which is involved in an ongoing rebellion against federal forces. From his office in Geneva, he operates the arms supply for his tribe.

President Biden’s Special Representative for the Horn of Africa is Ambassador Jeffrey Feltman. He oversaw the war against Syria, including the funding and arming of the jihadists, and organized the current crisis in Sudan.

The accusations against the Ethiopian government, relayed by the international press but disproved by the High Commissioner’s report, come after the expulsion of a team sent by the UN secretary general.