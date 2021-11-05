The US military-industrial complex opposes President Joe Biden’s “Buy American” campaign. After his party’s losses in local elections, he took up the slogan coined by his predecessor and rival, Donald Trump.

Manufacturers fear that making it more difficult for European imports to enter the US may bring on a reciprocal campaign in Europe to the detriment of US arms.

There already exists a trade reciprocity agreement between the United States and Germany.

The US defense industry is by far the largest producer in the country.