Madrid has announced that its budget will not allow it to embark on the US F-35 fighter jet program.

While displaying all the qualities and functions on paper, this aircraft has never delivered on its promises. Aware of its flaws, the US Air Force reverted to the old F-16s. Most NATO members have already lost astronomical sums in this scam.

Hence, Spain, Germany and France are concentrating their efforts on creating a joint aircraft to replace their EF-18 Hornets, Typhoons and Rafales, respectively.