The United States and Ukraine are the only two states to have voted against the UN General Assembly resolution against the glorification of Nazism.

The resolution was adopted on 12 November 2021 at the GA Third Committee meeting, with 121 votes in favor and 53 abstentions. The United Nations has 193 member states.

US diplomats denounced "Russia’s rewriting of history", while Ukrainians denounced "the rehabilitation of the criminal regime of dictator Stalin."

The Biden and Zelensky administrations are the only two governments in the world that consider that Ukraine was liberated by the Nazis.

Ukraine, with the help of the United States under the Obama administration, enlisted genuine Nazis in its government following the [1].