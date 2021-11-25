The Libyan Electoral Commission rejected the candidacy of Saif el-Islam Gaddafi.

When he was with his father, the Leader of the Revolution Mouamar Gadhafi, he had acquired a reputation as a moderate by concluding an agreement with the Libyan jihadists affiliated to Al-Qaeda, whereby they pledged not to take up arms again in exchange for their freedom. However, instigated by NATO, they reneged on their commitment and joined the Atlantic Alliance to overthrow the Libyan Arab Jamahiriya, leading to the atrocious murder of his father.

The announcement that he would be running for office had generated great enthusiasm in a population that continues to suffer the dire consequences of their country’s “liberation” by the Western powers.