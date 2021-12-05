French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Riyadh on 4 December carrying in his pocket the resignation of Lebanese Information Minister George Cordahi (photo) which he offered to Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman (“MBS”).

George Cordahi pursued a career as a journalist, then as an anchor on the pro-French, pro-British, pro-Saudi and finally pro-Iranian Arab media. He became famous all over the Arab world chiefly for hosting the televised game Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

With close ties to the Marada party chaired by Sleiman Frangié, he became Minister of Information under the current administration of Prime Minister Najib Mikati. His remarks about the absurdity of the Yemen war – which is obvious to all – have been interpreted as being disrespectful towards His Royal Highness Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Saudi Arabia has since severed all ties with Lebanon.

Despite coming under tremendous pressure, George Cordahi held his ground. A strong advocate of Lebanese sovereignty, he nevertheless agreed to resign at the request of President Michel Aoun in order to enable his country to emerge from the crisis it is currently up against.

President Emmanuel Macron went to Saudi Arabia despite the US refusal to maintain any contact with MBS, the likely sponsor of Muslim Brothers sympathiser Jamal Khashoggi’s assassination. The French President was thus able to boast with his friend MBS for ridding him of George Cordahi.