The British Parliament has launched a debate on the possibility of staging a boycott of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games.

For her part, US Representative Jennifer Wexton (D-VA), drawing on the case of tennis player Peng Shuai, has tabled a bill to this effect.

On 18 November, US President Joe Biden had stated that he was contemplating such action. He finally reached his decision on 6 December.

New Zealand and Lithuania had already announced their boycott. The Netherlands, Australia and Canada are about to follow suit.

We are heading towards an official Western boycott aimed at exposing the purported detention of one million Uighurs and the crackdown in Hong Kong, a boycott which is not, however, intended to affect the national athletic teams.