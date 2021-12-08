At a virtual kickoff event on December 7, leaders of the U.S. Caucus against Foreign Corruption and Kleptocracy, the EU Parliament Anti-Corruption intergroup, and the UK All-Party Parliamentary Group on Anti-Corruption and Responsible Tax formally launched the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance against Kleptocracy. Members of the alliance are politicians leading the fight in their respective parliaments against corruption and kleptocracy.

Preceding the “Summit for Democracy” on December 9-10, 2021, the aim is to reinforce the myth that corruption is especially rampant in authoritarian regimes.

The Republican representative of South Carolina, Joe Wilson, states with finesse in the invitation to this event that “"It is not an exaggeration to say that corruption is the new communism." (...) "It is the uniting force of dictators and the system they seek to export. And like communism, the USA needs to join together with its allies to defeat it."

At the same time, the US Executive unveiled its Strategy to Counter Corruption. It goes without saying that for President Biden there is no corruption at home.