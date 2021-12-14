The New Zealand Labor-Green government of Jacinda Ardern (pictured) has decided to gradually ban the use of tobacco. It is already forbidden to minors under the age of 18: the age limit will increase each year until a total ban is achieved.

The extremely popular Jacinda Ardern is the first female Prime Minister (after Benhazir Bhutto) to give birth during her tenure.

The smoking ban primarily affects the indigenous Maori population, who consume far more tobacco than the descendants of British immigrants.

Prohibition, which flourished in the thirties and forties with the ban on alcohol in the United States and tobacco in Germany, followed in the sixties by the ban on hallucinogens worldwide, was a failure resulting in the proliferation of vast mafia organizations.