With its F-35 Lightning II, US-based Lockheed Martin Corporation landed Finland’s fighter jet market, squeezing out Boeing (F/A-18EF Super Hornet), Dassault (Rafale), Eurofighter (Typhoon), and Saab (Gripen E/F).

The competition between the United States and France reached its peak when Australia breached its contracts for the purchase of French submarines in favor of the United Kingdom (in the context of the AUKUS agreement) [1]. France has not succeeded in obtaining any compensation, either through the Swiss or the Finnish markets. But she did manage to win the very juicy UAE mega-market.