Since its inception, Facebook (currently Meta) has been working together with US intelligence services, which archive the totality of its private data.

WeChat and QQ (Tencent) are transparent to Chinese intelligence, which does not appear to be storing all of their data.

Moscow was lagging far behind the United States (Five Eyes) and China in mass surveillance. However, VKontakte is now transparent to the Russian intelligence services via state-owned energy giant Gazprom, which became a shareholder.

It is therefore no longer possible to interchange on the Internet without being spied on. The only choice available to netsurfers is that of the power they distrust the least.