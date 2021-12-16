While the United States succeeded in convincing each of its NATO partners to support Ukraine militarily in the event of a conflict with Russia, the latter can count on China’s support in case of a conflict with Ukraine and NATO.

This was the subject discussed during the virtual summit between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, held on 15 December 2021.

Washington’s strategists got it wrong. The only effect achieved from rising tensions will not have been to corner Russia, but to cement the military alliance between Moscow and Beijing.

Moreover, Russia and China have jointly asked the US for a written commitment not to expand NATO further east, not to station weapons in Ukraine and to prod Kiev to implement the Minsk accords.