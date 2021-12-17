According to White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, the top three foreign policy achievements of the Biden administration in 2021 are:

– 1. “Reclaiming our leadership role in international institutions and convening world leaders to make real progress on the biggest challenges of our time–serving as the world’s vaccine arsenal, driving the global economic recovery, and restoring U.S. leadership on climate.”

– 2. "Restoring our alliances, including with Europe," in particular by settling trade disputes.

– 3. “In the Indo-Pacific, we have developed new platforms like AUKUS (Australia/UK/USA) and elevated the Quad (Australia/India/Japan/USA)."