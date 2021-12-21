At the beginning of October, Italy hosted the preparatory meeting for the ongoing UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, COP26. Two weeks later, Italy hosted another international event which, unlike the first widely publicised one, was kept quiet by the government: the Nato nuclear warfare manoeuvre Steadfast Noon in the skies over northern and central Italy. Under US command, the air forces of 14 Atlantic Alliance countries, with dual nuclear and conventional fighter-bombers deployed at the bases of Aviano (Friuli) and Ghedi (Brescia), took part for seven days. At Aviano, the 31st US Wing is permanently based with F-16C/D fighter bombers and B61 nuclear bombs. In Ghedi, the 6th Stormo of the Italian Air Force with Tornado PA-200 fighter bombers and B61 nuclear bombs. The Federation of American Scientists (FAS) confirms in 2021 that "the Italian Air Force is assigned nuclear attack missions with US bombs, kept in Italy under the control of the US Air Force, whose use in war must be authorised by the President of the United States". The Aviano and Ghedi bases have been restructured to receive F-35 fighters armed with the new B61-12 nuclear bombs. Last October, in Nevada, the final test with the dropping of inert B61-12s by two F-35A fighters was carried out. Soon the new nuclear bombs will arrive in Italy: 30 Italian F-35A fighters, ready to attack under US command with 60 B61-12 nuclear bombs, can be accommodated in the Ghedi base alone.

A week after participating in this nuclear warfare manoeuvre, Italy participated in the UN Climate Change Conference, chaired by the UK in partnership with Italy. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned: "We are one minute to midnight and we need to act now" against global warming that is destroying the planet. He is using the symbolic ’Doomsday Clock’, which actually marks how many minutes away we are from nuclear midnight. The same Boris Johnson, only a few months ago, in March, announced the ramp-up of British nuclear attack submarines: the Astute (costing $2.2 billion each), armed with US Tomahawk IV nuclear cruise missiles with a range of 1,500 km, and the Vanguard, armed with 16 US Trident D5 ballistic missiles with a range of 12,000 km, equipped with more than 120 nuclear warheads. These were soon replaced by the even more powerful Dreadnough class submarines. British nuclear attack submarines, cruising deep off the Russian coast, are now also cruising along the Chinese coast, starting in Australia, to which the US and UK will supply nuclear submarines. Britain, which is hosting the Conference to Save the Planet from Global Warming, is in this way contributing to the arms race that is leading the world towards nuclear catastrophe.

Against such a background the promotional video for the Conference is wrong: a dinosaur, symbol of an extinct species, from the podium of the United Nations warning humans to save their species from global warming. In reality, scientific studies confirm, the dinosaurs became extinct not because of global warming, but because the Earth cooled after the impact of a huge meteorite that raised clouds of dust and eclipsed the Sun. This is exactly what would happen in the aftermath of a nuclear war: in addition to catastrophic destruction and radioactive fallout all over the planet, it would cause huge fires in urban and forest areas that would produce a layer of thick smoke in the atmosphere, obscuring the Sun. This would cause a climatic cooling for several years: the nuclear winter. The consequence would be the extinction of most plant and animal species, with devastating effects also on agriculture. The cold and hunger would reduce the survival capacity of the few survivors, leading to the extinction of the human species.