After the nationwide state of siege was declared and telephone communications were cut off in some areas on 5 January, security forces put the total number of foreign jihadists and Kazakh Islamists at 20,000. About 100 of them were reportedly shot dead in clashes with the army and police. 7 soldiers were killed. 4,400 people were arrested. Some of them could be sent to Moscow for questioning. 748 soldiers and 18 police officers were seriously wounded. 70 roadblocks have been put up on the main roads.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to present a series of reforms to the Kazakh parliament on 11 January 2021.