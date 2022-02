Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, is to meet President Joe Biden at the White House on 31 January 2021.

The two men will look into the possibilities of exporting Qatari gas to Europe in order to forestall the implementation of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Qatar, a "major [US] non-NATO ally", already represents the United States before the Afghan government, which the US has failed to recognize.