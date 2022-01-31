According to the Chinese press, the CIA is enlisting athletes taking part in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics with a view to disrupting the games. The Agency has reportedly offered a hefty sum to those signing on so as to offset the likely repercussions of their involvement on their careers.
The United States and some of its allies have decided to boycott the Olympics and will not send any diplomatic or political representatives.
