Documents uncovered by Bulgarian journalist Dilyana Gaitandzhieva show that 1,000 Georgian soldiers and 4,400 others in Ukraine were subjected to biological experiments run by the Pentagon behind the walls of the Richard Lugar Center for Public Health Research, located in the Republic of Georgia.

Their purported aim was to evaluate the soldiers’ resistance to diseases such as anthrax or salmonella.

However, in one of the documents it is specified that all deaths of "study participants" must be reported within 24 hours to the US Army Research Institute on Infectious Diseases – USAMriID.

There was obviously a risk that Georgian and Ukrainian soldiers had not been warned about.