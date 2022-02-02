During January 2022, the Lebanese Internal Security Forces (ISF) pulled down 17 Israeli spy networks. A large number of people were arrested, 21 of whom were held in preventive custody.

Unlike the spies arrested since 2008, who mainly worked in the army or telecommunications services, the latest crop hailed from all sectors of society. They were in charge of collecting information on various personalities and organizations (political parties and NGOs). The main target, however, remained Hezbollah and the Palestinian resistance.

Most of those arrested were unaware that they were working for Israel and believed they had been recruited by prominent foreign companies or NGOs.