The New York Times last year disclosed the Indian government’s acquisition in 2017 of the Israeli spyware Pegasus. Since then, an outpouring of new information indicates that it has been used by state services to spy on more than a thousand opposition leaders, Supreme Court judges, Electoral Commission members, journalists and activists.

The Communist Party denounces the most egregious attack on democracy in the history of India. Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi of high treason for having treated Indian citizens as enemies of India.