UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe: UN Under-Secretary.General Rosemary DiCarlo (front) speaks with U.S. Permanent Representative Linda Thomas-Greenfield (profile) amid general confusion.

The United States and its allies called a meeting of the UN Security Council on 31 January 2022, to forestall the Russian threat against Ukraine.

At the start of the session, Russia and China tried unsuccessfully to change the agenda. It was the last day of Norway’s rotating presidency of the council, before Russia’s turn for the month of February.

The session resulted in an artillery barrage against Russia, while the latter, supported by China, held her ground.

Kenya’s representative, Ambassador Martin Kimani, expressed concern that the new Cold War could transform tensions in Africa into an East-West confrontation.