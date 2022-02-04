The Biden administration has claimed to know that Russia is staging an operation to justify its imminent invasion of Ukraine, supported by a fake video showing dead Russians.

The State Department had already announced, on 14 January 2022, that Russia was preparing to carry out a false flag operation in Ukraine. While, on 23 January, the British government alleged that Russia was seeking to install a regime of collaborators in Kiev.

Russia has denied these accusations.

When Associated Press reporter Matt Lee questioned President Joe Biden’s spokesman, Ned Price, on 3 February, asking him what evidence he was relying on, he initially dodged the question, and finally refused to answer it.