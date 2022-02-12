In China, the historical film The Battle at Lake Changjin II: Water Gate Bridge grossed $471 million on the first day of its release, 10 February 2022. It tells the story of a battle between Chinese volunteers and the US-led international coalition in Korea in the early 1950s. The first episode of this series had garnered nearly a billion dollars in 2021.

Snipers, another war movie, though fictional this time, pits Chinese against American snipers. Directed by the director of the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, it also broke audience records.

The Chinese film market is now 40% larger than its Western counterpart. In the next five years, Chinese films are expected to surpass Hollywood production and likely lead to the bankruptcy of several major studios. Most importantly, the preponderance of Chinese cinema will put an end to the insidious influence that the Pentagon and the CIA have wielded for years over Hollywood culture, allowing room for the imagination of the Chinese Communist Party.