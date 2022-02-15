The main embassies of NATO member states in Kiev have started to repatriate their nationals, with the exception of

France.

On the other hand, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Kiev contacted its nationals via WeChat to explain that while NATO is ramping up the tension, it does not seek a war with Russia. The Embassy coincides with Thierry Meyssan’s analysis that this hysteria is meant to pile on US pressure not against Russia, but on its own partners.