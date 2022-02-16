Former President Donald Trump has accused his ill-fated rival Hillary Clinton’s team of fabricating Russia collusion charges that led to an impeachment proceeding against him.

Special Prosecutor John Durham considers Michael Sussmann, a lawyer working for the Democratic Party, as the prime instigator behind this affair. An investigation was opened on 12 February 2022. It aims to prove the illegal wiretapping and computer hacking carried out against the Trump team on behalf of the Clinton team.

The new development in this case comes as the Democrats, having falsely accused Russia of meddling in the US presidential campaign, now accuse Russia of planning a war in Ukraine.