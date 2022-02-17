The Biden administration decided to seize the assets of the Afghan central bank, which it had already blocked, to serve as a warranty in a trial relating to the attacks of September 11, 2001.

The United States has never opened an investigation into those attacks. However, they successively accused Osama bin Laden and his Al-Qaeda network, then Iraq under President Saddam Hussein, then Iran and now Taliban-controlled Afghanistan of having organized them or having contributed to their organization.

So far, Washington had only accused the Taliban, who ruled Afghanistan at the time of the 9/11 events, of refusing to hand over jihadist leader Osama bin Laden; now the US regards them as complices.

It should be recalled that the United States had requested bin Laden’s extradition before the September 11 attacks, to which the Taliban responded that they needed to consider Washington’s request in light of the evidence it had against Osama bin Laden. ‎None was ever presented.

After the attacks, the Taliban pursued the same line, asking Washington to send them the elements to prove bin Laden’s involvement. These were never sent! Instead, Washington preferred to invade Afghanistan together with the United Kingdom.

The Biden administration has not recognized the new Taliban government in Afghanistan ... although it is in talks with them. This government has just protested against the confiscation of the more than 7 billion dollars belonging to the Afghan State which are deposited in the US.