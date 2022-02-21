On 2 November 2021, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Nazi leader Dmitro Yarosh as adviser to the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armies, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Founder of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army, Yarosh has been a long-time member of NATO’s stay-behind networks. Already back in 2007, he was put in charge by the CIA of coordinating Nazi and Islamist groups against Russia during the second Chechen war, when he rounded them up in Ternopol (western Ukraine). He later played a key role in the 2014 EuroMaidan protests as top dog of the “Right Sector” [1].

Yasroh served as member of parliament and ran in the presidential election that followed the coup d’état. Seriously injured in 2015, he was forced to retire for several years.

In his new capacity, Dmitro Yarosh led Colonel Andrey Biletsky’s Azov Battalion and a group of young foreign fighters to in a shelling expedition along the Donbass border during the Munich Security Conference (18-20 February 2022). Among the foreign fighters, there appear to be several jihadists brought to Ukraine from Syria. ‎