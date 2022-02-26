In the night of 25 to 26 February 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a ceasefire proposal to Russia via the Chinese Embassy in Kiev.

The Kremlin immediately informed him of its terms:

– arrest of all Nazis (special military adviser Dmitro Yarosh, Azov Battalion, etc.),

– removal of all street names and monuments glorifying Nazi collaborators during World War II (Stepan Bandera, etc.),

– surrender of weapons.

Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine bears no relation to the narrative reflected in the Atlanticist media. As in every war, the mainstream media is addicted to deception and disinformation.