Voltairenet.org was unavailable this weekend. The server was located in Ukraine 70 kilometers from the front line. The host company dropped it. Our on-the-spot technician managed to transfer the data to Finland (member of the European Union, but not part of NATO). The site is working again.

The Russian troops have absolutely no intention of taking the big cities. They are leading a special operation against neo-Nazi groups (Aidar and Azov Battalions). Civilians, panicked by war propaganda, fled the big cities where they actually face very little risk. Every war makes innocent victims, hit randomly by a bullet that was not directed at them.

Many Ukrainians support the action of the Russian army. Calls for desertion have circulated on Ukrainian army social networks. They are written off by the Zelensky government as the work of saboteurs. Such citizens are simply seeking to liberate their country from the neo-Nazis. The occupation of Ukraine is not on the agenda of the Russian army, but it will make this country pay for having supported the neo-Nazis by depriving it of the means to connect Transnistria to Crimea. This is why NATO is transferring troops to Romania and arms to Moldova.