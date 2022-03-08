Major General Igor Kirillov, the Russian Army’s Chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces (RCB), recently held a press conference in Moscow focusing on the bioweapons laboratories in Ukraine.

In January, Journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva had published Pentagon documents attesting to the dangerous nature of the experiments conducted: Georgian and Ukrainian human guinea pigs who were inoculated with these products were likely to die very quickly [1].

About fifteen laboratories of this category exist in Ukraine, though not all are operational. Those in Lviv, Kharkov and Poltava experimented with plague, anthrax and brucellosis pathogens, but also those related to diphtheria, salmonellosis and dysentery. The Russian military carefully destroyed 320 containers.

As a signatory to the United Nations Biological Weapons Convention, officially the United States does not develop biological weapons. However, the Pentagon subsidizes research in third countries which are not party to the Convention or are flippantly violating it. This is particularly true of Ukraine and Georgia.

In 2018, a pathogen cultured in a Georgian laboratory on behalf of the Pentagon was transported out by Belgian soldiers and unleashed a swine fever epidemic in Belgium [2].