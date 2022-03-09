On 7 March 2022, Germany and the Netherlands moved against the launch of the procedure for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on the sixth day of the conflict, 1 March 2022, by videoconference to the European Parliament. To the applause of the parliamentarians, he insisted on the need for his country to join the European Union, even if it does not meet the membership criteria.

The European Union is a civil federation placed, in accordance to the Treaties, under the military protection of NATO, therefore under US military command.