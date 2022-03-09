Energoatom, Ukraine’s National Nuclear Power Company, has acknowledged through its chairman Petro Kotin, that Ukraine illegally stockpiled highly enriched uranium for military purposes until 2012. At that point, the stocks were transferred to Russia with the help of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Up to now, the Ukrainian authorities claimed to have handed over all their reserves to Russia upon their independence in 1991.

From the beginning of the Russian military operation against neo-Nazis in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has insisted that Russian troops have occupied the former civilian nuclear power plant in Chernobyl and bombed another one in Zaporizhia (photo).

For its part, the Russian army has denied the claims. Having entered Ukraine via Biolorussia, several Russian units actually passed through Chernolyl, a ruin that is of no strategic interest. They did not occupy the place, but secured it. The Russian army did not bomb the civilian power station in Zaporizhia. It had already been there for two days when Ukrainian special forces turned up to provoke an incident, not inside the plant, but in a laboratory annexed to it. The Russian military has currently taken over Ukraine’s 15 civilian nuclear power plants. The electricity was never cut off, but the Russian Army is making sure that the Ukrainian neo-Nazis will not go near these sensitive installations again.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who incorporated neo-Nazi units into his country’s army, revealed before the war his country’s desire to acquire nuclear weapons.

Ukraine is a signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).