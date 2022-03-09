Interviewed on the Sean Hannity Show (Fox News) on 3 March 2022, Senator Lindsey Graham called for the assassination of President Vladimir Putin, in the same way that Klaus von Stauffenberg had attempted to kill Adolf Hitler.

During a public session of the US House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, which sat on 8 March 2022, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines (photo) delivered a grim portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin as concocted by her team. After which, on the following day, Senator Angus King (D-Maine) appearing on MSNBC’s Morning Joe referred to Mr. Putin as “the most dangerous man in world history”.