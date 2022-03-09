The Russian government has stipulated by decree what means of payment Russian companies are to adopt towards their foreign debtors.

First, it established a list of “hostile states”: Albania, Andorra, Anguilla, Australia, Canada, South Korea, United States, Gibraltar, British Virgin Islands Iceland, Japan, Jersey, Liechtenstein, North Macedonia, Micronesia , Monaco, Montenegro, Norway, New Zealand, United Kingdom, San Marino, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Ukraine, European Union.

Then, it instructed Russian banks to open accounts in the names of foreign companies and filll them up with dollars at the official Russian rate. Finally, to indicate to foreign companies that they can withdraw the money, if their government grants them the possibility.