Israeli President Isaac Herzog was received by his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in Ankara on 9 March 2022.

Relations between the two countries had been clouded by suspicion since the assassination attempt on the Turkish president and the ensuing coup d’état on 15 July 2016.

Several days ago, the Turkish authorities reportedly informed the Muslim Brotherhood that they are still welcome on their territory, on condition that they refrain from public demonstrations. The office of Hamas (Palestinian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood) deplored the visits of Israeli leaders to Arab countries and, now, to Turkey.